FRP Vessels Market worth $5.7 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FRP Vessels Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The polyester resin based FRP vessels segment accounted for 58.1%, in terms of volume, of the overall market in 2021. With the growing automotive & transportation industry, the use of epoxy resin to manufacture strong FRP vessels is also expected to rise soon.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70636274

Browse in-depth TOC on “FRP Vessels Market”

260 - Market Data Tables

54 - Figures

240 - Pages

List of Key Players in FRP Vessels Market:

Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway) Luxfer Group (England) Worthington Industries, Inc. (US) Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd. (India) Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. (US) Faber Industrie SpA (Italy) Avanco Group (Germany) Shawcor Ltd (US) NOV Inc. (US) Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in FRP Vessels Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for FRP vessels in automotive industry Opportunity: Growth of end-use industries in emerging economies to create lucrative opportunities for the market Challenge: Lack of standardization in manufacturing process for FRP vessels to be a major challenge for market growth Restraints: High manufacturing cost and need for regulatory approvals to restrict the market growth

Key Findings of the Study:

Polyester resin segment to grow at a significant rate in FRP Vessels market in terms of value and volume. Glass fiber type to be the dominating segment in the global FRP Vessels market in terms of value and volume Water and Wastewater application to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment along with flooring in the global FRP Vessels market in terms of value Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing country in the FRP Vessels market during the forecast period

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70636274

Polyester resin segment to grow at a significant rate in FRP Vessels market in terms of value and volume.

FRP vessels are ideal for replacing traditional materials such as steel owing to their high resistance to corrosion, pressure, and temperature, among other properties. The FRP vessels market is segmented based on resin into polyester, epoxy, and others. These resins are used as a matrix to produce FRP vessels. It is the largest composite resin used in the production of FRP vessels. It displays excellent thermal stability, low water absorption, good electrical properties, good tensile strength, and corrosion resistance. Epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is corrosion-resistant, tough, and provides impact strength, and is mainly used in combination with carbon fibers in various end-use applications such as automotive & transportation. The polyester resin segment accounted for f 52.5% of the FRP vessels market in 2021, in terms of value, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

The polyester resin based FRP vessels segment accounted for 58.1%, in terms of volume, of the overall market in 2021. With the growing automotive & transportation industry, the use of epoxy resin to manufacture strong FRP vessels is also expected to rise soon.

Glass fibre type to be the dominating segment in the global FRP Vessels market in terms of value and volume

Two major fibers are used as reinforcements for FRP vessels—glass fiber and carbon fiber. Fiber type, form, and orientation are very important during reinforcements. Glass and carbon fiber mainly determine the rigidity and strength of FRP vessels. These fibers offer benefits such as non-corrosiveness, non-conductivity, flexibility, resistance to high operating pressure, low maintenance, durability, and design flexibility. In terms of value, the FRP vessels market is dominated by glass fiber as it provides superior physical and mechanical properties such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, low weight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture. Glass fiber based FRP vessels are mainly used in the chemical, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and pulp & paper industries. Carbon fiber based FRP vessels last longer and exhibit less thermal expansion. On the other hand, FRP vessels made of glass fiber shrink when subjected to curing. Carbon fiber based FRP vessels are mainly used in aerospace, automotive, firefighting, medical, and sports applications, where high mechanical strength is required.

The glass fiber segment accounted for 98.2%, in terms of volume, of the overall FRP vessels market in 2021. This is attributed to the high demand from automotive & transportation, water & wastewater, industrial, chemical, and other applications, especially from China and Japan. Recent environmental issues related to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions have prompted automotive manufacturers to focus on the use of alternative fuel stored in FRP vessels.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=70636274

Water and Wastewater application to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment along with flooring in the global FRP Vessels market in terms of value

Asia Pacific dominated the FRP vessels market in the water & wastewater application. North America accounted for the second-largest market, accounting for a share of 27.4%, in terms of value, in 2021. The FRP vessels market in North America is driven by the increase in demand for FRP vessels for water storage in coastal areas.

The water & wastewater application is the biggest application in the FRP vessels market. Composite vessels are used in potable water storage and wastewater storage. Wastewater contains feces, urine, and other solid waste in different concentrations, with varying densities, particle sizes, and hardness; these particles damage the tanks from within. Traditional steel tanks corrode quickly and break due to the nature of the waste they carry. Metal tanks in the sewage system are now being replaced by FRP vessels. They offer high strength, durability, and non-corrosive properties.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing country in the FRP Vessels market during the forecast period

The growth of the FRP vessels market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing consumption in chemicals, water & wastewater, automotive & transportation, and oil & gas applications. This growing consumption is attributed to the high industrial growth in China, Japan, and South Korea. China has become the largest consumer of FRP vessels in the automobile sector and is expected to strengthen its position further. The focus of the Chinese government on reducing air pollution by promoting the use of natural gas vehicles is driving the growth of the FRP vessels market. Governments of Asia Pacific countries are focusing on increasing the use of alternative fuels and reducing emissions in cities; this is expected to boost the FRP vessels market in the region. Natural gas plays a significant role in Asia Pacific as it is a cleaner and more economical source of energy compared to gasoline, diesel, or other fuels.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1.Carbon Fiber Market

2. Composites Market

3. Carbon Fiber Tape Market

4. SiC Fibers Market

5. Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com