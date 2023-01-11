LoCorr Funds Launches New Website Offering Enhanced User Experience and Additional Advisor Resources

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website: locorrfunds.com. The modern, user-friendly design provides financial advisors with timely information and access to a variety of educational resources designed to help them make more informed decisions and enhance investment outcomes.



New features of the website include:

User-centric design and navigation

Timely product information

Client-facing educational resources

Enhanced thought-leadership content

“We’re excited about our new website and the breadth of information it provides to financial advisors and their clients,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “For 20 years, we have been committed to driving better portfolio outcomes with low-correlating solutions and we believe our new website delivers information in a way that genuinely represents our dedication to assisting advisors in producing outstanding results for their customers.”

On the new website, advisors will find easier access to learn more about LoCorr’s product offerings, including mutual funds and blended solutions. Additionally, the site features an expanded Insights & Education section, as well as improved access to both advisor-only and client-facing materials.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Jenny Brookfield, LoCorr Funds, 952.767.6906.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.



Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time.



The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. © 2023 LoCorr Funds