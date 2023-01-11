Submit Release
Lithosphere (LITHO) to Launch Finesse P2E Game & NFT Collection on Tron Network

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs will utilize TRON for the Finesse P2E game and the upcoming NFT collection from the game.

Lithosphere announced its play-to-earn (P2E) game series Finesse with two chapters, "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom." The multi-player platformer features intense gameplay with mixed RPG elements.

Finesse X TRON

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/150892_a860e32e24a16885_001full.jpg

The next Finesse NFT Warriors collection will consist of 50,000 unique characters and items that have different levels of rarity and with different inherited traits. NFTs will encompass original/regular, rare, legendary, epic and mythic. Each warrior's rarity level will be determined by its unique combination of attributes.

In the upcoming collection on TRON, only 25,000 items will be available for minting. The items and characters will be divided into five rarity categories of original, rare, super rare, very super rare and mythic.

The Lithosphere network promises to eradicate bottlenecks faced in existing blockchain networks. Lithosphere is the first blockchain to utilize embedded Deep Neural Networks to make smart contracts intelligent, while enabling interoperability across diverse blockchains.

About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

Media Enquiries
Catherine Sanders
Phone: (707)-622-6168
Email: media@kajlabs.com

KaJ Labs Foundation
4730 University Way NE 104-#175
Seattle, WA 98105
Website: https://kajlabs.org
Website: https://lithosphere.network

