Elgin Volkswagen in Elgin, Illinois, is Offering the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan at a Special Price

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Elgin, Illinois, who are in search of the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan, a stylish mid-size sporty SUV, can now find one at a special price at Elgin Volkswagen. There are currently 20 variants of the new Tiguan available in the Elgin Volkswagen inventory and a dealer discount of $1,250 is available on all of them.

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in four trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line. With a sophisticated and thoughtful design as well as a spacious interior, the new Tiguan is a sharp all-around SUV. Its turbocharged engine offers agile handling and is a pleasure to drive on highway roads with ease and control. It is also equipped with a suite of helpful technology features designed to add more comfort and convenience. When it comes to safety features, the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is equipped with advanced driver assistance technologies like Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.

Interested parties are encouraged to drop by the Elgin Volkswagen dealership located at 2630 Auto Mall Dr. Elgin, Illinois 60124. Customers can also schedule a test drive online and contact the friendly and professional customer care team by dialing 847-428-2000 for further inquiries.

