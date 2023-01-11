CodiKoat are a UK-based biotech company working to reduce virus transmission in schools The Stephen Perse Foundation is the first secondary school to test the new air purification unit

A new air filter technology has been successfully tested during a 3 month pilot scheme at a UK secondary school, removing 99.9% of airborne viruses in seconds.

The results of the trial demonstrates how impressively the technology stands up to a busy school environment. It’s reassuring to know that there is a system working to reduce risks to our community” — Richard Girvan, Principal of the Stephen Perse Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVATIVE AIR FILTER REDUCES THE SPREAD OF VIRUSES IN SCHOOLS

Groundbreaking new air purification system HEPA Plus could be used to combat virus outbreaks in schools, after it was proven to be 99.9% effective at removing airborne pathogens and viruses within seconds, during a three month pilot at a UK secondary school.

Ahead of the return to school in January 2023, the UKHSA issued updated guidance for parents, pupils and schools amidst lingering fears over the Strep A, scarlet fever, coronavirus and winter illnesses outbreaks.

The innovative HEPA Plus system from UK biotech company CodiKoat could now play a crucial role in helping schools combat virus outbreaks, after a hugely successful three month pilot test.

During the pilot at the Stephen Perse Senior School site in Cambridge, the air purification system was installed in classrooms, the gymnasium and the dining hall, and was operational from the start of term in September 2022.

Filter samples which were analysed in that time showed no reduction in efficacy of the system, with all filters remaining 99.9% effective at removing airborne pathogens and viruses throughout the testing period.

On the breakthrough, CodiKoat Co-Founder Matin Mohseni said, “We are delighted to be working with the Stephen Perse Foundation to help keep their pupils and staff safe, and are thrilled to see the incredible results of this pilot in a bustling school environment. We look forward to seeing HEPA Plus deployed in schools, offices and workplaces around the world to help combat airborne virus transmission.”

Richard Girvan, Principal of the Stephen Perse Foundation, said: “We are excited to be the first school in the country to be working in partnership with CodiKoat in trialling this groundbreaking technology. CodiKoat’s innovative HEPA Plus solution has the potential to significantly improve our ability to meaningfully reduce the risk of transmission of viruses within our schools and, in time, other schools across the UK, and beyond. The results of the trial phase demonstrate how impressively the technology can stand up to the requirements of the busy school environment, and it’s reassuring to know as we move through the winter season that there is a system in place working to reduce risks to our community.”

CodiKoat’s HEPA Plus is the world's fastest acting antiviral/antibacterial ISO CERTIFIED technology, which also kills over 99.9% of coronavirus particles within seconds of contact. The technology which is coated on High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filters is formulated from a mix of organic and food grade materials. The novel technology is a huge improvement from traditional solutions which usually include silver-based protection, which take hours to display any noticeable antimicrobial action or effect.

ENDS

For more information, please contact Josh Peacock, contact@codikoat.com, 07722663320

CodiKoat

CodiKoat have developed the fastest ISO certified antimicrobial and antiviral coating technology in the world. CodiKoat’s unique technology uses surface functionalised nanostructures to inactivate viruses, bacteria and fungi within seconds of contact - including coronaviruses. www.codikoat.com

About Stephen Perse Foundation

The Stephen Perse Foundation is a family of schools in Cambridge, Madingley and Saffron Walden educating boys and girls aged 1 to 18. Home to 1608 students across its 7 sites, the school has history dating back to the 17th century when Dr Stephen Perse a fellow of Gonville and Caius College at the University of Cambridge bequeathed land for the establishment of a school in his will. Since then, the school has evolved and grown to now provide a complete educational pathway for boys and girls.

The school’s mission is to educate and inspire the contributors to tomorrow’s world: intelligent young people with the creativity, compassion, confidence and conviction to question, evaluate and improve society.

www.stephenperse.com