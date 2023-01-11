Xmile (XML) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Xmile (XML) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XML/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Creating innovation that goes beyond the limits of current mileage industry, Xmile (XML) utilizes blockchain technology to promote an easier and more accessible mileage system with seamless asset management. Its native token XML has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Xmile

Mileage is a type of reward for customers in airlines, transportation, e-commerce, and other industries. The mileage system is quite common across the world and even in carbon credit and other public sectors. There are many forms of rewards such as cashback, discounts, or a variety of free goods depending on the mileage tier.

However, problems such as restrictions and limitations of using mileage points and the expiration policy of the mileage system, difficulties in asset management and marketing still exist. To address all these issues with mileage, Xmile will promote an easier and more accessible mileage system with seamless asset management.

Xmile is a fully integrated platform for mileage systems that are designed to mutually benefit corporations and customers in the transportation and aviation industry and aims to establish a mileage ecosystem for broader usage. Customers can exchange or integrate mileage and points of Xmile's partners through the Xmile platform and can use discount benefits and pay at affiliated stores.

The mileage integration and exchange function are key services that can track lost mileage most effectively by minimizing the possibility of a dropout according to each company's mileage expiration and use policy. Mileage is treated as equivalent to real goods, and usage history is stored in the blockchain, while errors are minimized through cross-validation through mutual sharing between customers, companies, and Xmile. After the initial mileage service launch, Xmile intends to present a business model through rapid function expansion, including advertisement, wallet, DApp alliance, and exchange.

Xmile's partners can be all companies that issue mileage and points. Many of these companies are closely related to real life and e-commerce that targets MZ generation. Xmile will continue to expand the usage for customer convenience with its partners, while considering expanding the number of affiliated brands to about 100.

About XML Token

XML is the native token of Xmile ecosystem. It is a token in the form of mileage used in the Xmile ecosystem and it's an abbreviation of X Important Mileage. After exchanging mileage or points of each partner company for XML, customers can conveniently make payments at affiliated stores, etc. at any time.

Based on ERC-20, XML has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 11, 2023, investors who are interested in Xmile investment can easily buy and sell XML token on LBank Exchange right now.

Official Website: https://www.xmile.io

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

