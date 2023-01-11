4x4 Winter Event at Stony Plain Chrysler in Stony Plain, Alberta

Customers near the Stony Plain area in Alberta can now make use of the 4x4 Winter Event this month at Stony Plain Chrysler to get some amazing deals on their vehicle purchases.

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2023 Customers near the Stony Plain area in Alberta can now save extra money on their vehicle purchases this month by participating in the 4x4 Winter Event at Stony Plain Chrysler. Prospective buyers can save up to $12,458 off select 2022 models.

As part of the 4x4 Winter Event at Stony Plain Chrysler, there will be 4x4 Bonus Cash of $1000 on 2022 Ram 1500, 2022 Ram 1500 Classic, select Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Dodge Durango models. Additionally, this event also offers a 15% off MSRP on the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic and a 10% off MSRP on the 2022 Ram 1500. Car shoppers planning to purchase the 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Cherokee, and Jeep Compass models can also get up to $3,000 in additional discounts for current finance. Even better, Stony Plain Chrysler is also EXCLUSIVELY offering an ADDITIONAL $6,000 off select in stock 2022 Jeep Wagoneers! New vehicles are arriving daily at the Stony Plain Chrysler showroom, so customers are recommended to keep an eye on the dealership's online inventory.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership located at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, Alberta T7Z 1Y4. For any further information regarding the 4x4 Winter Event at this dealership, drivers can contact the friendly and professional dealership staff by dialing 587-760-1500.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, jason@stonyplainchrysler.com

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler