Police arrests foreigner for alleged arm robbery in East Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a Papua New Guinea (PNG) National who allegedly involved in an armed robbery at KG VI USP complex in East Honiara on 23 December 2022.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) of Honiara City, Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “It is alleged that the foreigner along with a male Solomon Islander entered the engineering department office took valuable items worth $11,000 SBD and escaped.”

“It is further alleged that the suspects threatened a foreign employee who was there at the time with a homemade pistol,” PPC Laekalia adds.

“The foreigner was arrested this morning (10 January 2023) while the local suspect has already been arrested during the festive operations and is currently remanded at the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI).”

PPC Laekalia says, “I would like to commend the officers involved in the investigation which led to the arrest of the men. I would also like to thank members of the public who assisted police with the investigation, resulting in the quick arrest of the suspects.”

“I condemn the alleged arm robbery. This is an unacceptable act. As law abiding citizens of this country we need to condemn such acts by a small number of people who continue to ruin the name of our Hapi Isles,” PPC Laekalia emphasizes.

Investigation into the alleged arm robbery is continuing and police appeal to public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigations.

//End//

