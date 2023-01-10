RSIPF arrests three suspects for in possession of a firearm in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested three suspects who were in possession of a firearm (homemade pistol) in East Honiara on 10 January 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the firearm retrieved by police from the PNG National who was arrested this morning.”

“According to the report, the firearms were made by the PNG National using a staple gun,” PPC Laekalia adds.

“The suspects are in possession of a similar firearm (short barrel rifle) retrieved by police during the arrest.”

Police appeals to anyone who have information of the similar firearm to come forward and assist police with the investigation.

