Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,981 in the last 365 days.

RSIPF arrests three suspects for in possession of a firearm in Honiara

RSIPF arrests three suspects for in possession of a firearm in Honiara

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested three suspects who were in possession of a firearm (homemade pistol) in East Honiara on 10 January 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the firearm retrieved by police from the PNG National who was arrested this morning.”

“According to the report, the firearms were made by the PNG National using a staple gun,” PPC Laekalia adds.

“The suspects are in possession of a similar firearm (short barrel rifle) retrieved by police during the arrest.”

Police appeals to anyone who have information of the similar firearm to come forward and assist police with the investigation.

//End//

You just read:

RSIPF arrests three suspects for in possession of a firearm in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.