CSSI COMMISSIONER ANNOUNCE TWO SENIOR OFFICERS PROMO.

The Correctional Service Solomon Island (CSSI) Commissioner Mactus Forau has formally announced two newly senior officers promotion, held at the Correctional Service Headquarter Rove, this morning, 11 January 2023.

During the Commissioners Parade, CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau pleased to inform that the Police and Prison Service Commission in its extract minutes of the 9th circulation of papers on 25th November 2022 approved promotion of the two senior Officers.

Staff Sergeant Joseph Tera from the Correctional Service Training Academy promoted to a rank of Inspector, and Staff Sergeant Albert Hoahoa from Rove Central Correctional Centre promoted to a rank of Inspector.

Commissioner Forau reiterate to the two newly promoted officers to lead by example as a professional leader, build confidence and trust, maintain high discipline as required through your commitment in taking up your new role.

Commissioner Forau on behalf of his Executive do congratulates the two newly promoted officers for their well-deserved promotion.

-CSSI Press