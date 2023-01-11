QAD to Highlight Software that Helps Enterprises Digitize their Supply Chains at the 2023 Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be exhibiting at this year's Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain, on 12 January in Paris at the Espace Maubert of the Maison de la Mutualité. Attendees are encouraged to stop by QAD's booth to learn how QAD can help digitize their supply chain from end to end.

The 2023 Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain, a flagship event organized annually by Supply Chain Magazine, will showcase a selection of the most innovative and efficient finalist projects in terms of Supply Chain (supply, planning, logistics, transport, flow management and circular economy).

The Forum combines exhibitions and conferences to create a truly collaborative environment with opportunities to meet new suppliers and partners. Those who visit QAD's exhibition booth will have the opportunity to speak and network with industry experts. Attendees will learn about:

Digital Supply Chain Planning: Supply chain 4.0 offers businesses real-time insights and helps form a more connected supply chain.

Supply chain 4.0 offers businesses real-time insights and helps form a more connected supply chain. Global Trade and Transportation Execution: This includes import and export management, FTZ, compliance, desktop shipping, multi-carrier shipping and more.

This includes import and export management, FTZ, compliance, desktop shipping, multi-carrier shipping and more. Supplier Relationship Management: A tool that helps companies mitigate business risks by constantly monitoring supplier data. This module interfaces support for additional risk categories like financial risk, risk event monitoring, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and performance.

In addition, the evening will see the presentation of trophies and the celebration of the 2023 Supply Chain Kings in an exclusive invitation-only event at the prestigious Théâtre de la Maison de la Mutualité.

Event Details

What: 2023 Rois de la Supply Chain Forum

When: January 12, 2023. 8:00 - 17:30 hr

Where: L'Espace Maubert | Maison de la Mutualité. 24 Rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris.

Registration: To register to attend the 2023 Rois de la Supply Chain Forum, click here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. QAD helps global manufacturers thrive amidst technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences, global competition and continual market disruption. QAD calls these Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. Global supply chains are also facing unprecedented disruption in the form of supply shortages and fluctuations in demand. QAD minimizes friction in supply chains and enables businesses to seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency and resilience for more effective customer service. QAD calls these Adaptive Supply Chains.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

