ThriveDX and Exclusive Networks Unveil Strategic Plan to Bridge the Cyber Talent Shortage and Skills Gap in Europe

ThriveDX's comprehensive plan includes end-to-end human factor security solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions, aimed at reskilling and upskilling the European workforce in cybersecurity

ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, is launching a road tour across Europe from Jan. 11 to Feb. 23, 2023 to introduce the company's best-in-class human factor security solutions to Exclusive Networks' ecosystem of more than 25,000 partners and to address the cybersecurity talent shortage, skills gap and lack of diversity and inclusion in the industry.

In October 2022, ThriveDX and Exclusive Networks announced their strategic partnership, following Exclusive Networks' participation as a founding partner in the ThriveDX Cyber Talent Hub. Now, building off that momentum, throughout January and February, ThriveDX Enterprise CEO, Roy Zur, is launching the full suite of human factor security solutions to Exclusive Networks' European ecosystem, specifically in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and additional countries. ThriveDX provides a 360° approach to human-factor security with employee education, training and simulations that goes beyond traditional security awareness programs, offering relevant cyber training for every position in the organization, including application security for developers and engineers, beyond awareness training for non-technical roles, specialized executive training, as well as cybersecurity bootcamps and talent solutions.

ThriveDX recently conducted a Global Cybersecurity Awareness Study with 1,900 CISOs and some of the results indicated that 97% of respondents are convinced that cybersecurity awareness training leads to greater corporate security. The timing for ThriveDX and Exclusive Networks strategic partnership is perfect because the study also indicated that 99% of the respondents recognize a positive influence on the culture of errors in the company with security awareness training.

"Executives and security professionals globally are realizing that technology alone cannot keep their enterprises safe from increasing cyber threats. Rather, they need solutions that directly address the role of the human factor as the weakest link in cybersecurity. ThriveDX is the only company providing a 360° approach to solving the human risk factor, going beyond awareness with effective solutions to address the lack of skills," said Roy Zur, CEO, ThriveDX Enterprise. "We look forward to working with thousands of our current and new European partners and customers and creating a human firewall across their organizations."

ThriveDX serves customers in more than 60 countries globally and already has millions of users in Europe including Fortune-500 companies and top European banks, tech companies, manufacturers, health care providers, universities, governments and more. Exclusive Networks chose the company after an extensive review, determining that ThriveDX's solutions will effectively solve human factor security challenges of their partners and end customers and address the first line of defense, the human risk factor.

To learn more about the upcoming tour, including locations and dates visit Exclusive Networks' and ThriveDX's information here.

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. ThriveDX's award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry.

The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organizations.

Our distinctive approach to cybersecurity gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength – equipping them to capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 46 countries and the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cybersecurity powerhouse.

Exclusive Networks is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange EXN. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005989/en/