UAE Dental Services Market is expected to generate revenue worth AED ~16 Bn by 2027F owing to rising general dental checkups and demand of luxury dental clinics: Ken Research

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Dental Services Market is at growing stage and has highly fragmented market. It is consisting of organized dental chains, unorganized dental chains, hospitals and regulatory bodies defining the guidelines for dental operations in the country. There are 15-20 major players in the UAE Dental Services Market out of which Dr. Joy Dental Clinic and Dr. Michael’s Dental Clinic are the two leading players in the market on the basis of revenue.

New policies by the Government of UAE in favor of dental services are expected to drive growth focusing on majority of areas related to oral health.

Emirati’s willingness to adopt white sparkling white-looking teeth and other cosmetic dentistry procedure is the rising trend driving the overall market in future.

Organized dental clinics will leverage the luxury offering by partnering with five-star brands to offer patients a range of city-wide discounts which will also fuel the organized clinic share in the overall market.

Smart Dental Healthcare Innovations: Digital Dentistry, Digital Impression, Laser dentistry are the key innovations in market with minimally invasive surgeries and the short time required for the dental procedures are the key factors influencing the dental services market in the near future. Also, the emergence of Internet of Dental Things offering a 'smart' dental health care strategy that has enormous promise in reaching out to patients in an increasing range of dental disciplines, including oral and maxillofacial pathology and surgery, prosthodontics and implant dentistry, periodontics, and oral public health will drive the market.

UAE Healthcare Policies: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Emirates Health Authority (EHA), Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are collectively promoting oral hygiene on a larger scale through health care policies and programs in the country. Programs like Oral & Dental Care focusing on developing awareness, prevention & screening and launching dental protocols is expected to add to the growth of dental services market in UAE.

Rising Consolidation and demand for the Aesthetic Dentistry: Consolidation is expected to increase through M&A activity within the regional Dental care sector, as smaller private Dental groups increasingly face liquidity challenges caused by the downturn in revenue streams because of this pandemic. The population of UAE is becoming more conscious towards their looks and the growing demand for aesthetic treatments for better smiles is expected to add to the growth of dental services market in UAE. Aesthetic dentistry is continuously influenced by the growing accessibility of media and online information and has become highly demanded by patient. Popular media affect aesthetic dentistry by increasing the demand for teeth whitening and veneers due to the inﬂuence of television programs in UAE.

Inclination towards AR and VR and Digital Dentistry: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Digital Dentistry, Digital Impression, Laser dentistry are some of the key innovations in market with minimally invasive surgeries and the short time required for the dental procedures will drive the dental services market in UAE.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Rising Awareness for Overall Aesthetics and Adoption of New Technology by Dentists is Driving the Dental Services Market ” by Ken Research observed that Dental Services market is an emergent healthcare market in UAE at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for cosmetic dentistry, dental consciousness among the population along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR during 2022-2027F owing to the rise in economy of the country, increasing consciousness towards looks and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

UAE Dental Services Market

By Types of Services

General Dentistry

Implants

Orthodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Prosthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Pediatric Dentistry and Others

By Revenue Division

Domestic

International Tourist

By Institutions

Dental Clinics (Organized + Unorganized)

Hospitals

By Dental Clinics

Unorganized

Organized

By Cities

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharajh

Ajman

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Dental Clinics

Dental Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors

Dentists

Hospitals

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2022

2018-2022 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Dr Joy Dental Clinic

GMC Clinics

Dental Studio

Cosmo Health Medical Centre

Dr. Michael’s Dental Clinic

Clover Medical Centre

Apex Medical & Dental Clinics

Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centres

Shams Dental Clinic

SNO Clinic

Oris Dental Clinics

Dubai Smile Dental Clinic

Saudi German Clinics

Dr. Roze

American Dental Clinic

Dr. Paul’s Dental Clinic

Liberty Dental Clinic

Best Dental Clinic LLC

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

UAE Dental Services Market Overview

Ecosystem, Business Cycle and Timeline of major players in UAE Dental Service Market

UAE Dental Services Market Segmentation, 2022

SWOT Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trends in UAE Dental Services Market

Govt. Regulations, Issues and Challenges and Impact of Covid on UAE Dental Service Market

Competition Analysis of UAE Dental Services Market

Cost Sheet of Major treatments and Price List of major Players

Future Outlook & Projections of UAE Dental Services Market

Analyst Recommendations for UAE Dental Services Market

UAE Dental Services Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Thailand Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Dental Awareness and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand Dental Services Market grew from approximately ~$ 1.1Bn in 2018 to approximately ~$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is forecasted to grow further into a ~$ 1.7Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, ageing population, rising dental tourism and government’s initiatives in healthcare.

KSA Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness, Demand for Aesthetics among Saudi Arabians and Government Initiatives

According to Ken Research estimates, the KSA Dental Services Market grew from ~$1.7 Bn in 2018 and ~$ 2 Bn in 2022P owing to the rise in oral health awareness, inclination towards a healthier lifestyle and rising demand for aesthetics and is forecasted to grow further ~$ 3 Bn by 2027F due to improvements in the Saudi healthcare sector by KSA government.

Philippines Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness, Growing Economy and Dental Tourism in the Philippines

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines Dental Services Market – which grew from approximately $ ~1200 Mn in 2018 to approximately $ ~1300 Mn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~1750 Mn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, inclination towards a healthier lifestyle, rise in general awareness related to oral health care, and a growing economy.

Malaysia Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Dental Awareness, Cosmetic Dentistry, Government Policies and Increase in Disposable Income

Malaysia Dental Services Market has experienced an irregular growth rate over the period 2018-2021, with a sudden decline in 2020 due to COVID-19 and certain regulations imposed by the Government of Malaysia that interfered in the normal functioning of the industry. The Malaysia Dental Service Market experienced growth in 2021 due to increase in demand for public dental coverage. Factors such as the need for oral cleanliness, better standards of living, rise in the economy driving the overall Dental Services Market in Malaysia.

Vietnam Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by Rising Dental Awareness, Dental Tourism, Lower Dental Services Cost and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System

Vietnam Dental Services market is highly fragmented market with Nha Khoa Kim as the sole market leader in the market owing to their highest number of dental clinics and no. of dentists per clinic across Vietnam. Other players in the market includes Nha Khoa Paris Dental Group, Nha Khoa Dang Luu, Anna Dental Care, Nha Khoa parkway, Nha Khoa Lan Anh, SaiGon BH Dental Clinic, Westway Dental Clinic, Viet Duc International Dental Clinic, and more. Companies in Dental Services Market in Vietnam are competing based on Number of Dentists, Number of Dental Chairs, Average Ticket Size, Peak Hours, Booking Mode, and Major Treatments Offered.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

