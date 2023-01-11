Spine Implants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Spine Implants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the spine implants market. As per TBRC’s spine implants market forecast, the spine implants market is expected to grow to $16.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The growth in the spine implants market is due to the rising incidences of spinal disorders coupled with the usage of minimally invasive surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest spine implants market share. Major players in the spine implants market include Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc.

The innovation of implants in providing minimally invasive and motion-preserving stabilization is a major trend in the spine implants market.

Spine Implants Market Segments

• By Product: Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics

• By Procedure: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

• By Material: Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic

• By End Use: Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global spine implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Spine implants are the devices used to correct the deformity in the spine, stabilise and strengthen the spine, and facilitate the fusion of bones in different disorders such as degenerative disc disease, kyphosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and fracture.

