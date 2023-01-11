Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market Huge Growth in Future Scope by 2030 | Cerner Corp, Athenahealth

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computerized Physician Order Entry is defined as an application, which aids providers to enter medical orders into computer systems that are located within an ambulatory or inpatient setting. Many traditional methods of enlisting medication orders, such as verbal (in person or over the phone), written (paper prescriptions), and fax, are being replaced by CPOE. These systems enable users to specify medication orders, as well as laboratory, referral, admission, radiology, and procedure orders, electronically. Government initiatives to improve IT infrastructure and information technology that aids in the reduction of healthcare costs are driving the Global CPOE Market.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market Overview:

A computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system, also known as Computerized Provider Order Entry, is a healthcare information system that electronically captures and stores physician orders, thereby improving patient-care management efficiency. The CPOE system ensures that patient health data is collected and transferred correctly between laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, radiology, and other healthcare agencies. In an easy-to-use patient record, physicians and pharmacists can view patient status, enter orders, document their details, and share information. A computerized physician order entry system has several benefits, including reduced length of stay, non-repetition of tests, faster turnaround time for laboratory tests, and increased cost savings.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.

The computerized physician order entry systems market can be segmented on the basis of type of system, mode of delivery, component and end users as follows:

Type of System

Integrated

Standalone

Mode of Delivery

Cloud

On-premise

Web-based

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Important years considered in the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems study:

Historical year - 2017-2021

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

• North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

• the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems market, Applications [Smart Lighting, Security and Access Control System, Energy Management System, Smart HVAC Control System, Fire and Safety Control System, Audio Video Conferencing System & Home Entertainment], Market Segment by Types , Smart Office & Smart Home;

Chapter 2, the objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools

Chapters 4 and 5, Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapters 6 and 7, show the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;

Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour

Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;

Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.

