Global RUTF & RUSF Market To Register a Revenue Of $1248.97M By 2028
RUTF & RUSF Market - Global Growth, Share, Trends, Demand and Analysis Report Forecast 2028
The global RUTF & RUSF market registered a revenue growth of USD 624.9 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to about USD 1248.97 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of around 7.12 percent over the forecast period. The report examines the RUTF & RUSF market's major challenges, drivers, restraints, and key opportunities with their impacts on the overall market performance during the forecast period.
RUTF and RUSF stand for ready-to-use therapeutic food & ready-to-use supplementary food respectively. RUTF is used to treat severe weight-to-height deficiency amongst children below 5 years of age who have not had a nutritious or required food supply. RUTF includes food items like vegetable oil, vitamins, minerals, peanut butter, sugar, and milk powder with varying ingredients depending on domestic availability along with acceptance level and cost. RUSF is to be taken regularly over a period of 2 to 3 months for children above 6 months and is used to treat acute malnutrition amongst children.
As per reports published by WHO, around 33 million children suffer from moderate acute malnutrition and around 19 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. The global RUTF & RUSF market is an essential market that undertakes the giant responsibility of treating malnutrition among children across the globe and providing them with sufficient nutritious care.
The world is struggling with extreme poverty in certain parts of the globe like Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria, etc. The poverty-driven regions are most prone to children who suffer from extreme malnutrition. The growing population in these regions and subsequent rise in malnutrition in children is expected to propel the global RUTF & RUSF market during the forecast period. Rising intense political disruption in multiple countries causing war-like situations which will directly impact the general population and hamper the supply chain of essential items specially food items is expected to assist in the global market growth. WHO, UNICEF, and international or domestic NGOs are conducting rampant missions to eradicate world hunger or starvation problems. Their growing expenditure on making sure that there is a sufficient supply of RUTF and RUSF in regions that need it the most is expected to further the global market in the coming years.
The high cost of the products is expected to hinder the global market growth. Whereas growing SCR activities undertaken by large or mid-size firms are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The challenging situation arising due to quality inconsistency in RUTF milk products is a point to be acted carefully upon.
Global RUTF & RUSF Market
The global RUTF & RUSF market is categorized based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into ready-to-use therapeutic food and ready-to-use supplementary food. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into non-governmental organizations, United Nations agencies, charities, dispensaries, hospitals, and others.
Europe is expected to lead the global RUTF & RUSF market during the forecast period. The region is expected to generate more than 50% of the regional revenue by 2028. Growing investments by key market players along with increasing NGO activities in the field of RUTF and RUSF markets are expected to propel regional growth. Increased funding from ECHO is anticipated to assist surging growth in the regional market.
North America is the largest provider of RUTF and RUSF products in starvation-prone regions like Ethiopia, Kenya, and other African countries. The growing need for these products in such regions along with growing funding from agencies like OFDA / USAID is anticipated to aid North America in contributing significantly to the regional market in the next few years.
Asia-Pacific witnessed the execution of CANAM in countries like Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Burma, and this move will aid the region to grow during the forecast period.
Major suppliers of the global RUTF & RUSF market included in the report are GC Rieber Compact, Hilina Enriched Foods, Diva Nutritional Products, Insta Products, Edesia Nutrition, InnoFaso, Meds & Food For Kids, NutriVita Foods, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset, Power Foods Industries, Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Valid Nutrition, Samil Industrial, and Nuflower Foods and Nutrition.
Recent Developments:
In November 2020, Mana Nutritive Aid Products was able to deliver 450 packs of RUTF to Rwanda for distribution with Rwanda Children. The group will soon be able to provide life-saving RUTF to 450 children.
Global RUTF & RUSF market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)
Ready-to-use Supplementary Food (RUSF)
By Application
United Nations Agencies
Charities
Hospitals
Dispensaries
Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
