Global Parathyroid Hormone Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the parathyroid hormone market. As per TBRC’s parathyroid hormone market forecast, the parathyroid hormone market is expected to grow to $2.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the parathyroid hormone market is due to the rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest parathyroid hormone market share. Major players in the parathyroid hormone market include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health Inc., Shire, Ascendis Pharma, Entera Bio Ltd.

Trending Parathyroid Hormone Market Trend

Companies in the parathyroid hormone market are focusing on developing biosimilars of parathyroid-based drugs. A biosimilar is a biological product that is developed to be similar to an already FDA-approved biologic, known as the reference product. Biosimilars potentially offer consumers the opportunity to reduce their health care costs without compromising on treatment standards, which is why parathyroid hormone manufacturing companies are investing in them.

Parathyroid Hormone Market Segments

• By Disease Type: Hypocalcaemia, Hypoparathyroidism

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Othe End-Users

• By Product Type: Recombinant Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone Analogues

• By Geography: The global parathyroid hormone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Parathyroid hormone refers to a substance produced by the parathyroid gland that aids in the body's storage and utilisation of calcium. High blood calcium levels are a result of parathyroid hormone levels that are greater than usual and could be a disease indicator. It is also known as PTH, parathyrin, and parathormone.

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides parathyroid hormone global market research insights on parathyroid hormone global market size, drivers and parathyroid hormone global market trends, parathyroid hormone global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and parathyroid hormone global market growth across geographies. The parathyroid hormone global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

