EisnerAmper Wealth Management and Corporate Benefits Named a 2022 “Top 10 Employee Benefits Service Company”

HR Tech Outlook magazine has named EisnerAmper Wealth Management and Corporate Benefits as one of its “Top 10 Employee Benefits Service Companies” for 2022.

The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of HR Tech Outlook magazine’s editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship. The positioning is based on how EisnerAmper’s mission to help clients’ workforces achieve financial fulfillment is its Corporate Advocacy Retirement Experience (“CARE”). Through CARE, EisnerAmper helps business owners and plan sponsors keep track of the U.S. Department of Labor compliance reporting requirements and serves as a liaison between a company and its retirement benefits plan providers.

“We’re honored to be included in the Top 10 Employee Benefits Service Companies list,” said Marc Scudillo, Managing Officer of EisnerAmper Wealth Management and Corporate Benefits. “Helping business owners align their corporate culture to their workplace retirement plan is crucial to building and retaining a bright and skilled workforce for our clients.”

“We’re glad to feature EisnerAmper as one of 2022’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Service Companies. The company’s goal is to help those we serve to best understand complex ideas and concepts so clients can benefit by applying what they communicate to help clients achieve their best financial life,” said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook Magazine.