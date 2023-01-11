Submit Release
Huize Achieved a 92% Customer Satisfaction Rate in 2022 Customer Service Survey

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today released its “2022 Customer Service Report” (“The Report”), a multi-dimensional report that summarizes the overall performance of Huize’s customer service and provides insights into insurance client profiles and the latest trends in China’s insurance industry.

The Report reveals that in 2022, Huize provided professional insurance services to more than 780,000 families covering 2.04 million insurance policies. During the year, Huize provided claims assistance service to 70,000 customers, representing an increase of 62.8% year-over-year, with the total claim settlement amount increased by 8.8% year-over-year to RMB620 million.

The key trends highlighted in the report are as follows: (i) the young and middle-aged demographics were the key customers, with people aged 18-40 accounting for 78.5% of Huize’s customers who purchased insurance policies in 2022; (ii) during the year, 78% of Huize’s customers purchased a policy for themselves, demonstrating a strong public awareness for insurance protection needs and family responsibilities; (iii) Huize’s customers were located throughout China, with relatively higher concentrations in Guangdong, Beijing, and Jiangsu.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “In 2022, we continued to make customer experience a top priority, and we take both the praise and the feedback we receive from our customers very seriously. We also continued to strengthen our technological capabilities, including through the launch of our ‘intelligent customer care chatbot’ to enhance human-machine collaboration, and to improve our ability to provide convenient and efficient professional services to customers across various scenarios. A 92% customer satisfaction rate in this year’s survey is a testament to our efforts, and we are thrilled to achieve such results.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Harriet Hu

Investor Relations Director

+852 3180 9207

investor@huize.com


Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com


Christensen Advisory

In China

Ms. Crystal Lai

Phone: +852 2117 0861

Email: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com


In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


