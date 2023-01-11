Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market. As per TBRC’s neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market forecast, the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow to $23.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market is due to the increased prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases among the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market share. Major players in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market include Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical.

Manufacturers of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics are undergoing various strategic partnerships with government and non-government organizations to discover and develop therapeutics for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The companies in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market are also increasing their collaboration with other players in the market to increase their capabilities for research and development activities to develop new and more effective therapeutic solutions to treat neurodegenerative disorders.

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Segments

• By Indication Type: Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington Disease, Other Indication Types

• By Drug Type: N- methyl- D- aspartate Receptor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, Dopamine Inhibitors, Other Drug Types

• By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics refer to a medication or gene therapy to treat patients with neurodegenerative disorders therapeutically by directly rectifying pathogenic pathways, through neuroprotection, neurorestoration, and symptom control.

