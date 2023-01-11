Disinfection Robot Market Worth US$ 1.38 Bn, and Projected to Surge at a CAGR of 35.4% By End of the Year, 2033

Disinfection Robot Market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 35.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 5.97 Bn by the end of 2033.

Global Market Study on Disinfection Robots: Higher Uptake being Witnessed Across Hospital Settings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the global disinfection robots market valued at US$ 1.38 Bn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 35.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 5.97 Bn by the end of 2033.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has tested the obtainability of traditional disinfectants, which has led to a spike in demand for disinfection robots from institutions and companies.

These robots are deployed progressively as an artless solution for the instantaneous decontamination of all surfaces of common areas and rooms, and, as such, they seem an attractive alternative for reducing dependency on cleaning services. Presently, disinfection robots are not an alternative to hospital cleaning services, but can be a complementary solution.

Various companies received FDA & CE approval for their products to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Many start-ups have entered the business space of disinfection services and numerous others are coming in with innovative advanced technologies and software.

Development and approvals of advanced products has gained traction. There were various existing products, mainly in the U.S. market, and many of these products and techniques have already gained American recognition. But after the outbreak, manufacturers are getting immense opportunities to make their business stand out from competitors, and, as a result, the market is evolving with a broad range of products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• Ultraviolet light robots are expected to gain more than 90% revenue share in the market by 2031 expanding at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

• Fully-autonomous robots are rapidly acquiring market share with the use of UV disinfection technology, and have gained traction by contributing to more than 80% of the global market share in 2021, surging at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

• Among all the end users, the hospitals segment accounted for more than 60% market, owing to rising awareness for controlling the spread of infections.

• North America held a major share in the global market in 2020, and a similar trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to higher adoption of technologically advanced systems in healthcare facilities and a larger number of disinfection robot manufacturers in the region.

• Manufacturers are actively involved in portfolio expansion and collaboration with various companies to gain a larger market share.

“Increasing technological advancements in disinfection services with rising demand to reduce the risk of infection spread at healthcare facilities are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Competition Analysis

Key business players are competing to gain a large market share, and are focusing upon acquisitions, collaborations, alliances, and product launches to provide access to new technologies in both, new and existing disinfection robots. Various start-up companies have entered the market to tackle the coronavirus spread.

Key manufacturers are entering into strategic agreements with leading players to expand their product portfolios across countries.

For instance, in February 2020, Danish company UVD Robots signed an agreement with Sunay Healthcare Supply to support China during the COVID 19 pandemic. These robots were deployed for disinfection services in all Chinese provinces.

Leading Players in the Industry -

• Xenex Disinfection Services, LLC

• Nevoa Inc.

• Ultraviolet Devices, Inc.

• Rubedo Sistemos

• Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

• Bioquell, Inc.

• Skytron, LLC.

• OMRON Corporation

• Fetch Robotics, Inc.

• Geek+

• Akara Robotics Ltd.

• FINSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.



