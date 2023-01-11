Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,891 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo Daniel Servitje

CANADA, October 1 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, Daniel Servitje. Grupo Bimbo is the largest Mexican investor in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed his appreciation for Grupo Bimbo’s investments and operations across Canada, which employ 4,300 workers across 16 manufacturing plants, 11 distribution centres, and 183 depots located in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec.

Prime Minister Trudeau encouraged Grupo Bimbo to maintain and expand its investments in Canada, including through continued support to help attract and retain talent. The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s low business costs, accessible export markets, focus on renewable energy including solar, and leadership in agricultural technology.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo Daniel Servitje

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.