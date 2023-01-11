Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo Daniel Servitje

CANADA, October 1 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Trudeau met with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, Daniel Servitje. Grupo Bimbo is the largest Mexican investor in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed his appreciation for Grupo Bimbo’s investments and operations across Canada, which employ 4,300 workers across 16 manufacturing plants, 11 distribution centres, and 183 depots located in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec.

Prime Minister Trudeau encouraged Grupo Bimbo to maintain and expand its investments in Canada, including through continued support to help attract and retain talent. The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s low business costs, accessible export markets, focus on renewable energy including solar, and leadership in agricultural technology.