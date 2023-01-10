MAINE, January 10 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal Makes Key Position Appointments

January 10, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, ME - Today, Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal named Nancy McBrady as the Deputy Commissioner and Craig Lapine as the Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources (BAFRR) Director. Lapine replaces McBrady, who served as BAFRR Director since 2019. Lapine has served as Special Assistant to Commissioner Beal since 2020. Also joining the Department is Jo D. Saffeir, who will be stepping into the role of Special Assistant to the Commissioner.

"Farmers across Maine know Nancy McBrady, Craig Lapine, and Jo D. Saffeir to be tremendous leaders and trusted resources - Nancy is a thoughtful and knowledgeable public servant who cares immensely about the health of our farmers and farming-related business sectors. Craig is known for his vision, leadership, and passion for helping farmers succeed. Jo D. has developed a long-standing reputation as an effective and trusted facilitator and project manager over the past 30 years in the natural resource sector and beyond," said Commissioner Beal. "We will work to make this a smooth transition and ensure that everyone in Maine who depends on the DACF can expect our various resources only to grow stronger."

Before joining DACF in 2019, McBrady served as the Executive Director of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. At the Commission, she directed programs for marketing and promotion, research and development, and policy engagement. Nancy also served as a Trustee of The Nature Conservancy of Maine and previously practiced environmental land use and municipal law at one of Maine's largest law firms. She graduated from Williams College and the University of Maine School of Law.

Lapine has supported DACF's policy and communications team and managed projects for the Commissioner's Office, including leading the Ending Hunger in Maine by 2030 initiative, which has its roots in the 129th Legislature. Before DACF, Craig ran an agricultural education and food access organization for 18 years. Craig holds a B.A. from Princeton and an M.Ed. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He and his family own and operate a farm in Pownal.

Saffeir has deep experience in the natural resources and conservation fields as a consultant with DACF and multiple other organizations. She is also a past Executive Director of the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund. As a contractor, Jo D.'s facilitation services have been instrumental in the success of numerous projects stemming from the Maine Climate Council's work over the past few years, including facilitating the Natural and Working Lands Working Group.

