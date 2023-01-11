Global Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 11, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cataract surgery devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s cataract surgery devices and equipment market forecast, the cataract surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $9.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market analysis is due to the global aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest cataract surgery devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market include Alcon Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Essilor International S.A., Opcon Corporation, Allergan, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, and Johnson & Johnson.

Trending Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trend

The cataract surgery devices and equipment industry has witnessed many positive changes introduced by the market players, the most prominent one being the introduction of laser technology. Laser-assisted cataract surgery is used to gather information about the lens, to make the corneal incision, and for the opening in the lens capsule.

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment, Femtosecond Laser Equipment

• 2) By Application: Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics

• 3) By Surgery Type: Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, Phacoemulsification, Femtosecond Laser, Other Surgery Types

• By Geography: The global cataract surgery devices and equipment market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cataract surgery devices include instruments that are used for performing cataract surgery in the treatment of cataracts, a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cataract surgery devices and equipment global market size, drivers and trends, cataract surgery devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cataract surgery devices and equipment global market growth across geographies. The cataract surgery devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

