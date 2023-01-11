Author Insley Writes Tell-All Memoir in New Book
The former aide to the Kennedys recounts a life lived as history unfoldedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very few would believe that an unassuming, successful realtor like Loudell Insley, who lives in peace and quiet in the state of Maryland, was actually there during some of the turning points of the nation’s history. But she was. Ms. Insley tells her incredibly unique story in Life on a Road Less Traveled, a memoir for history enthusiasts everywhere.
In this book, Ms. Insley talks about her experiences with two of the Kennedys, namely Edward and Robert. She served as one of Edward’s staff during his time in the senate and was loaned to Bobby Kennedy when that brother decided to put his name in the presidential hat.
Insley talked about how it was to work with the lesser-known (at the time) Kennedy, who was overshadowed by both John then Bobby. She also recounted her experience as one of the entourage of Bobby when he was assassinated by the Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan in Los Angeles.
She then also speaks about her time in the Democratic National Committee, during which the Watergate break-in occurred and was directly involved in the succeeding scandal—Ms. Insley was there as history was unfolding.
Today, she leads a relatively quieter life as a realtor and has been for the better part of the last four decades. She maintains that she went down a path in life that was not originally set for her, but Ms. Insley knows that without it, she would not have all of these interesting stories to tell.
Find out more about Loudell Insley’s incredibly historical life in Life on a Road Less Traveled, available in bookstores everywhere.
