Recounting of Extraordinary Events Shaped American History
Author shares personal take on pivotal events in American historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is without question that the Kennedy family is an influential one. With its members holding political seats in the House and even in the White House, their impact is undoubtedly felt by most Americans, especially during the ’60s and ’70s. One of their former aides, author Loudell Insley, shares her personal perspective on what it is to be in such close contact with two of the formidable members of the family, Ted and Robert Kennedy, and how such an experience changed her path forever in Life on a Road Less Traveled.
A Maryland native, Loudell Insley was born in Salisbury and subsequently completed her basic education in the area. She moved to Washington in 1965 and worked for Ted Kennedy until 1970. During that period, her services were ‘loaned’ to Robert Kennedy’s campaign, where she worked closely with the Senator until his assassination in 1968. Loudell went on to work for the Peace Corps and the Democratic National Committee before settling back in her hometown in 1972. She later began real estate in 1976 and has been a successful realtor, a profession she enjoyed until July 2022.
Working closely with the Kennedy brothers enabled Loudell to witness pivotal events in America that shaped the course of its history. From working in the fray as an aide to the younger Kennedy to actually being on the presidential campaign trail with Robert Kennedy, the author was an active participant and spectator during critical points in American history. Her recollections of the events are surmised in this book and bring the reader closer to what life was like during that era and how working for the famous family changed the course of her own life.
Life on a Road Less Traveled is out now; a book that will be a joy to read for history aficionados. Available on Amazon and at bookstores near you.
