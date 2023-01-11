Author Insley’s Memoir Takes Readers to America’s Age of Camelot
How life with the Kennedys shaped author’s life pathCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are specific moments in one’s life that alter one’s course completely. In the case of author Loudell Insley, that specific moment was when she found herself working for the members of one of America’s formidable families—the Kennedys. In her book Life on a Road Less Traveled, she recounts her experiences working for brothers Ted and Robert Kennedy and how her years with them altered her life dramatically.
Loudell Insley is a Maryland native, having been born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, where she currently lives. In 1965, she found herself working for Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy of Massachusetts and was later ‘loaned’ to Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign. She bore witness to his untimely death in 1968 and even attended his funeral. After her stint in the political world of Washington, Loudell then entered another complicated albeit social world—the world of real estate sales—and has been a successful realtor since 1976.
In her latest book, Insley recalls the time she spent working for the Kennedy brothers and the impact of such an experience on her life. Her efficiency and loyalty were valued by the family that her services were loaned to RFK during his presidential campaign. She then went back to working for the youngest Kennedy after the assassination. Years later, she found herself ruminating about how her time with the famous family and how it had affected her outlook and decisions. Despite the years since her employment, the anecdotes she shares in this book provide the readers with a more intimate picture of the Kennedys.
Truly a memoir that will take the reader back to defining moments in American history, Life on a Road Less Traveled is an exciting read. Get your copy today!
