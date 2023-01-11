Submit Release
Life with America’s Most Famous Family in New Book

An intimate look at the inner workings of the Kennedys

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If America is to have its own ‘royal’ family, it would be the Kennedys. The family has captured the hearts of millions of Americans for several generations, and its members have not only catapulted to fame but even held the highest office in the land. But an average person would have to wonder what goes behind closed doors, especially during campaign periods when tensions run high. Author Loudell Insley’s book, Life on a Road Less Traveled, gives us a closer look at one of the most controversial campaigns in history, Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign, which ended abruptly due to his assassination.

Born and raised in Maryland, Loudell Insley still resides in the town of Salisbury. She always thought she would lead a conventional life up until the universe thrust her into the political world of Washington, where she initially worked for Ted Kennedy. She then worked in Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign and was part of it when he got assassinated. After which, she decided to enter the world of real estate and has been a successful realtor since 1976. She also does not shy from testing her skills and abilities, and her enrollment in Outward Bound, a survival school, is a testament to that.

Life on a Road Less Traveled is Insley’s memoir detailing her experience working for America’s arguably most famous family. Having worked for brothers Ted and Robert Kennedy, the author provides anecdotes on the inner workings of their world, touching on their political will as well as their more personal lives. She recounts how this unexpected turn has shaped her and her decisions in life. Musing about the tumultuous time in history and being part of it, Loudell reflects on how the experience impacted her.

A page-turner, Loudell Insley’s Life on a Road Less Traveled is a great read for history aficionados. Get your copy today!

