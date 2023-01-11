St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4000254
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1-10-23 / 1930 hours
STREET: 5810 US-5 South
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kayla Cabey
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Moderate / Severe
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/10/23 at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1930 hours in the area of US-5 South and Newbury Crossing Road, Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Kayla Cabey (30), and passenger, Kyle Cabey (34), were traveling north along US-5 South when the operator failed to maintain her lane and drove off the road and down an embankment before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. Kayla and Kyle sustained moderate and severe injuries as a result of the crash, and were later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Both parties are in stable condition. The vehicle, however, sustained major damage.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, Woodsville EMS, and Action Towing.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819