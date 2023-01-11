Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / MV Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4000254                                  

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1-10-23 / 1930 hours

STREET: 5810 US-5 South

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kayla Cabey

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Moderate / Severe

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/10/23 at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1930 hours in the area of US-5 South and Newbury Crossing Road, Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Kayla Cabey (30), and passenger, Kyle Cabey (34), were traveling north along US-5 South when the operator failed to maintain her lane and drove off the road and down an embankment before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. Kayla and Kyle sustained moderate and severe injuries as a result of the crash, and were later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Both parties are in stable condition. The vehicle, however, sustained major damage.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bradford Fire Department, Woodsville EMS, and Action Towing.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

