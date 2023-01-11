Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cancer diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s cancer diagnostics market forecast, the global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $33.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

A high prevalence rate of various types of cancers is a major driver of the cancer diagnostics market. North America is expected to hold the largest cancer diagnostics market share. Major players in the cancer diagnostics market include Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Trending Cancer Diagnostics Market Trend

The AI-based cancer detection system is an emerging trend in the cancer diagnostics market. AI helps in improving the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes such as breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, by detecting the cancers in early stages. AI also reduces the instances of false positives in lung cancer screening, thus, improving lung cancer detection accuracy. For instance, researchers at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and Google's AI research division Google AI developed a reliable solution comprised of cancer-detecting algorithms used for autonomous evaluation of lymph node biopsies. This AI solution improved the accuracy of metastatic breast cancer detection to 99%.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Products: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics

• By End-User: Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Method: Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging

• By Application: Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global cancer diagnostics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cancer diagnostics global market analysis, insights on cancer diagnostics global market size, drivers and trends, cancer diagnostics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cancer diagnostics global market growth across geographies. The cancer diagnostics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

