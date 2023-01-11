Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wearable medical devices market. As per TBRC’s wearable medical devices market forecast, the global wearable medical devices market size is expected to grow to $60.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.9%.

The rise in mortality rate due to non-communicable diseases with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-associated diseases like hypertension and diabetes contributed to the growth of wearable medical devices. North America is expected to hold the largest wearable medical devices market share. Major players in the wearable medical devices market include Philips, Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., LifeWatch AG (BioTelemetry Inc.), Xiaomi Inc., VitalConnect, Jawbone Inc..

Integrating artificial intelligence into wearable medical devices is gaining traction. The data collected by wearable medical devices lack value without the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) that better utilizes the data collected. AI doctor which is a standalone network with a deep learning algorithm performs well than trained medical practitioners in conditions like skin lesions, electrocardiograms, medical imaging, and pathology. In 2020, Apple acquired Xnor.ai that develops technology like artificial intelligence to gain access to low-power AI tools for image recognition in wearables and others. A survey published in 2022 showed that 88% of the respondents were aware about AI. 46% of the respondents believed that the benefits of AI in healthcare outweighed the risk while only 2% agreed the opposite. The wearable device app developers are increasingly focused on integrating AI into the apps to analyze the remotely collected data for better interpreting the ailment by an AI doctor.

• By Device Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices

• By Product Type: Watch, Wristband, Clothing, Ear Wear, Other Devices

• By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Online Channel, HyperMarkets

• By Application: Sports And Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare, Ear Wear

• By Geography: The global wearable medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The wearable medical devices market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

