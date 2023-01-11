Biopsy Devices Market Size Expected To Reach $4 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biopsy devices market. As per TBRC’s biopsy devices market forecast, the biopsy devices market is expected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the biopsy devices market. North America is expected to hold the largest biopsy devices market share. Major players in the biopsy devices market include Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health.

Trending Biopsy Devices Market Trend

Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy. The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier. For instance, in July 2022, the FDA cleared Siemens Healthineers’ and Intuitive’s platforms to make a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies. The integration would allow 2D and 3D imaging during procedures.

Biopsy Devices Market Segments

• By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires

• By Imaging Technology: MRI-guided biopsy, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan.

• By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate biopsy, Liver biopsy, Lung biopsy, Kidney biopsy, Gastroenterology biopsy, Other Applications

• By End User: Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biopsy devices global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides biopsy devices global market analysis, insights on biopsy devices global market size, drivers and biopsy devices market trends, biopsy devices global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and biopsy devices global market growth across geographies. The biopsy devices global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

