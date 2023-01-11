Corrugated Tube Market Likely to Increase Size, Shares, And Demand Forecast 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Corrugated Tube Market Corrugated Tube Market by Product type (Single wall corrugated and Double wall corrugated), Application (Power cable conduct, telecom cable duct, drainage and sewage lines, buildings and constructions) and Region, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2029

The global Corrugated Tube market will be worth USD 5174.06 Million in 2029, up from USD 3990.51 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the study period.

Corrugated Tube Market Overview

A corrugated tube is a pipe with a helical groove formed by cold forming a plain tube. The number of helixes starts and angle can be adjusted to optimize heat transfer and performance. Corrugated tube is a lightweight, durable, and low-cost material that can be used in a variety of construction projects. Corrugated tubing is used for a variety of applications, including fences, storage bins, and cabinets.

Corrugated tube is one of the most widely used building materials in the world. It is used in the construction of everything from sheds to shipping containers. Corrugated tube is a type of plastic that is used in the production of packaging. It is commonly used for food shipping and storage, as well as packaging materials and industrial equipment.

Corrugated Tubes are subdivided into various segments that have end use applications in several sectors, the most prominent of which are the military and healthcare sectors. Corrugated tubing is more flexible than other types of medical tubing because it has been molded into an accordion shape.

It can be used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to make it easier to give or take fluids from patients. Medical corrugated Tubes, which are typically made of plastic (PCT) or metal (MCT), provide flexibility and durability. To provide stability and security, the outer layer is frequently made of rubber or polyethylene. These Tubes are used in medical equipment breathing systems such as oxygen masks, nebulizers, ventilators, anesthetic machines, and ventilators.

Corrugated Tube is increasingly being used in sewage and drainage systems due to a variety of operational advantages. The Tube has long-lasting performance due to minimal internal wall abrasion, resistance to acids and other fluids, and support for high fluid rates. These tubes are also strong and light. As a result, installing them requires few resources and can be done in confined spaces. These plumbing systems promote joint integrity, resulting in tight, leak-proof couplings.

Corrugated Tube also has lower operating costs because, unlike concrete Tube, a greater quantity of double-wall Tube can be stored and handled without sustaining significant damage.

Segmentation

Based On Type

Single Wall Corrugated

Double Wall Corrugated

Single wall corrugated HDPE pipe is ideal for drainage projects that require flexibility, lightweight, and low cost. These pipes' cost-effective and simple-to-install solution to residential storm water drainage problems drives market revenue growth.

Single wall corrugated Tube is essential in a production unit for transporting finished goods from the processor to storage containers and raw materials from the processor to the processor.

These Tubes are preferred over concrete and metal Tubes because they are lighter, UV stabilized, have greater corrosion resistance, and are more abrasion resistant.

Based On Applications

Drainage and Sewage Lines

Power Cable Conduit

Telecom Cable Duct

Drainage and Sewage Lines

Buildings and Construction

The market is segmented by application into power cable conduit, telecom cable duct, drainage and sewerage lines, and buildings and constructions.

The drainage and sewerage segment dominated the global corrugated pipe market. Corrugated Tube is widely used in storm drains and culverts due to its excellent strength, flexibility, durability, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance. They are available in a variety of sizes, with smaller ones used for drainage applications to carry gutter overflow and larger ones for storm drains and culverts.

By Product

Metal Corrugated Pipe

Plastic Corrugated Pipe

Stainless Steel Corrugated Tube

Regional Analysis – APAC hold the largest share in Corrugated Tube Market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share for corrugated pipe throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the manufacturing industry, as well as the building and construction sector, is driving demand for corrugated pipe in this region. The sizeable and well-established agricultural sectors in countries such as China and India are driving up demand for corrugated pipe for irrigation and drainage systems. The expansion of the corrugated pipe market is also being fueled by the expansion and deeper penetration of the Asia Pacific telecom sector.

Market Drivers

Demand for polycarbonate is expected to rise as the electronic industry expands. Other factors such as rising construction industry demand, increased awareness of polycarbonate properties such as lightweight, high durability, and others, rising demand for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry, and the development of bio-based polymers will boost market demand for polycarbonate.

Key Players

Major key Players are Polieco, Fränkische Rohrwerke, Schlemmer, Kouvidis, ABB, Flexa, Dietzel Univolt, Murrplasti, Palaplast, Peštan, Gewiss SpA, Teaflex, SOLIN S.A.

Industry News

01.11.2022, Montenegro, Matino Company, distributes plumbing and sewage materials, equipment for bathrooms, and central heating, and owns several distribution centers throughout Montenegro.

6 September 2022, With a view to the circular economy and based on the principle of optimising the value of resources, Industrie Polieco – M.P.B. aims to minimise waste generation by recovering our production residues.

14/07/2022, KOUVIDIS and its subsidiary KLS KOUVIDIS Logistics received two great distinctions at the recent Supply Chain Awards 2022 that were held on Thursday 07.07.2022 at the House 124 in Athens. KOUVIDIS received the Gold award at the category “Supply Chain Excellence.

12/05/2022, KOUVIDIS company, in the context of the continuous improvement of its products and its commitment to offer the maximum safety to the installer and to the project, proceeded to a very important upgrade to its drainage conduits GEODRAIN®. This upgrade is concerning the creation of a 3rd layer of 4 blue longitudinal lines of indelible color along the GEODRAIN® drainage conduits.

Recent Developments

APR 25, 2022, Expandable braided sleeving products are an exceptional bundling and protection cable wires solution. Mechanics, plumbers, electricians, and other professionals employ them to secure systems in a variety of projects. These tools are designed to protect systems from risks that can include weather, chemical exposure, and even animals. Braided sleeving is a tubular sleeve developed from high-grade polyester monofilament materials to cover and safeguard cable assemblies, wire components, tubes and hoses, and wire harnesses in just about any situation.

September 27, 2021, In a smooth tube, fluids generally follow a smooth path, and the particles of the fluid do not interfere with each other. Introducing corrugation creates turbulence, which creates turbulent flow and more effective heat exchange. Turbulent flow prevents viscous materials from sticking to the wall of the tube, where they can act as insulation and prevent efficient heat transfer. The turbulence also prevents materials in suspension from dropping out of the carrier fluid and having a similar effect.

GEODRAIN PLUS is a new generation 4-layered rigid conduit for drainage produced in 6m bars with SN4 & SN8 ring stiffness. It has two walls structured together and symmetrically perforated at 2200. They are suitable for subsoil drainage in all types of residential buildings, stadiums and surrounding areas, industrial and commercial applications, photovoltaic parks, agricultural applications, landfills, uncontrolled landfills and road networks.

Restraints

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on corrugated tube manufacturers' operations, as well as their suppliers and distributors'. In the medium term, the drop in export shipments, project delays, and poor domestic demand for corrugated Tube compared to pre-covid-19 levels are likely to have a negative impact on and slightly stagnant demand for corrugated Tube in various sectors.

The market for pipes and tubes has changed and is expected to grow significantly following the pandemic. The ongoing epidemic has reduced all industrial activity due to broken supply networks. Corrugated Tube production has decreased in many countries as major production facilities and manufacturing units have been shut down for extended periods of time. Even after the lockdown is lifted, it will take at least a few months to restore normal output.

Proponents of Corrugated Tube:

Good thermal performance, even where the temperature difference between the two materials is small. The spiral design and use of a single channel is claimed to prevent fouling and be ‘self-cleaning’ Compact design makes them suitable for installations where space and/or access is restricted; The counter-current flow provides an effective way to recover waste heat.

