Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8% between (2022–2028) - Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Value and CAGR

Cardiovascular information systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period as they facilitate scientific advancement, decision support, and scientific advancement in the field of cardiovascular study.

Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several key factors are driving the growth of the market, including an expanding medical industry and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Around the world, the number of patients suffering from cardiac failure, ischemic heart disease (IHD), and arrhythmia has increased significantly with the growing geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle habits.

In addition to hypertension, coronary heart disease, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease, and rheumatic heart disease, cardiovascular disease is the result of damage to the heart and blood vessels. Globally, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of premature death. In 2012, 17.5 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, and by 2030, that number is expected to reach 23.3 million.

Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Keyplayers

The major market players of the global cardiovascular information system are GE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, IBM Watson Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Cerner Corporation.

Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Segmentations

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

By Delivery Mode

• Cloud-Based/Web-Based

• On-Premise

By Application

• Cardiac And Peripheral Catheterization 44

• Echocardiography 45

• Hemodynamics Monitoring 45

• Electrophysiology 46

• Vascular Ultrasound 46

• Nuclear Cardiology 47

• Ecg/Stress/Holter Management 47

• Others

By End User

• Hospital & Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Cardiac Cath Labs

• Others

