Swashbuckling derring-do, romance await in Mariclaire Norton's Celtic, Norse-themed tale
Fantasy Adventure, Excitement Unfolds in "The Book of Tara"UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "The Book of Tara," the first of an exciting new fantasy series, author Mariclaire Norton pens the adventures of the titular heroine. The tale begins with her capture by the Vike Prince, Alaric Lieefeson and a series of unexpected events and exploits that lead to coronations as well as confrontations with dangerous foes, with much magic and swashbuckling to enthrall readers seeking exciting tales of derring-do with a strong and wily heroine taking center stage.
Drawing from ancient Celtic and Norse motifs, Norton indulges in her love of fantasy novels to pen a tale that will enchant her readers. The narrative is told through Tara's long lost journal and unfolds in the lands of Vikland and Eirlandia. Her memoir is recovered by Fighdrui Maeve several hundreds of years after the events in its pages, within which readers will witness a tale unlike any other where an unwilling protagonist winds up in an unexpected adventure that will take her to new realms where she will quest for magic stones, dodge spells, join a mysterious race called the Sidheran, and more.
"This book was years in the writing. It started as a story that was meant to be a historical novel and, over the years, morphed into a fantasy story involving elements of ancient Celtic folklore and mythology." Norton says. "I hope you enjoy this foray into the world of Eirlandia and Vikland. If you enjoy a story that involves love, magic, adventure and mysteries, you will enjoy this story."
About the Author
Mariclaire Norton has been a long-time aficionado of fantasy novels as well as ancient Celtic and Norse civilizations. With her story she brings aspects of these relatively unknown cultures to light. She has also penned poetry and a short story based on Celtic legend.
