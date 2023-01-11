Submit Release
Governor fills Sandoval County Commission vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission.

Jones is a veteran who served in the Military Police and was previously a Wounded Warrior Fellow for former Congresswoman Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s first congressional district. He currently works as the national director of government and cultural alliance for Velocity BioGroup, a national strategic consulting firm for health care product deployment. Jones is an active member of the community and currently serves as Sandoval County Planning and Zoning Commissioner for District 5. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and is currently enrolled in the UNM Anderson School of Business MBA program.

Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichenwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge.

