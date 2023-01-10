Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on Passage of the Protect Illinois Communities Act

ILLINOIS, January 10 - Springfield — Gun violence impacts us all. In Illinois, we are saying "enough is enough" to the trauma and pain of mass shootings. The General Assembly passed legislation that enacts common-sense measures that will save lives and protect our communities by stopping the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches.





As this legislation is lifted up, we cannot help but think of the lives lost, the injuries sustained, and the trauma caused by the tragedy in Highland Park six months ago. We also think of the families on the South and West Sides of Chicago, and other communities around the state, where gun violence has become a public health crisis. Living with gun violence is not normal and never should be.





I thank the lawmakers in the General Assembly for continuing Illinois' strong history of gun safety efforts and working for the wellbeing of all Illinoisans. I also commend the courage and passion of the advocates and gun violence survivors who raised their voices and came to the table to play a role in making change that enhances public safety and saves lives. I thank Governor Pritzker for his strong leadership on this issue as it heads to his desk for signage, delivering on the promise to act on the crisis that is gun violence quickly and decisively for the people of Illinois.





There is more work to do so that every community is safe and healthy, and the progress we have made today only drives us to remain committed to that mission.