The Upcoming Super Luxe Rooftop Weekend Will Provide a New Experience for Sports Fans
The Super Luxe Experience Weekend on Feb 11-12, 2023, will welcome athletes, entertainers, influencers and business leaders in Phoenix, Arizona.
Super Luxe Rooftop Weekend will provide upscale fun for fans and money for local charities on Feb 11-12, 2023, at Life Time in Phoenix's Biltmore Fashion Park.
We are very excited for what is to come. We are working hard to put together the perfect line up to create a memorable event”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people use the quote in Book of Ecclesiastes, “…there is no new thing under the sun.” Yes, the two surviving National Football League teams will clash for the 57th time next month. But there will be many exciting, new opportunities available for fans from around the world who gather in the “Valley of the Sun” to see the Big Game this year. One of these, organized by Arizona residents, is the SUPER LUXE ROOFTOP EXPERIENCE, which will occur February 11-12, 2023, at Life Time, 2580 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, Arizona.
The International McAfee Group & 1st Class Consultant are the key organizers for the event. 1st Class Consultant CEO Mechelle Tucker of said: “We are very excited for what is to come. We are working hard to put together the perfect line up to create a memorable event. We want all our guests, partners, sponsors, and vendors to enjoy the super luxe rooftop experience.”
The primary objective of the SUPER LUXE ROOFTOP EXPERIENCE is to bring influential individuals from sports, entertainment, and business worlds together to provide financial support and recognition to local charities. The charities honored will include Mechelle Cares Foundation, The Vantasy Project, Million Dollar Mingle Charities, NFLPA, Rise and Dream Foundation, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Also, the AZ Game Changer Prestige Award will honor those who have gone above and beyond, for the greater good of other individuals or groups. The diverse list of 2023 honorees includes Alton Mason Jr, Brandon Howard, Richie Evans, Super Snake, Councilman OD Harris, Mechelle Tucker, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Jerome Daniels, Donovan McNabb, AC Caswell, Steven Hunter, and Frank Sanders.
In addition to being inspired by these events on Saturday, the entire weekend will provide attendees with an incredibly unique, diverse, entertaining, and inspiring experience, like the Rap Snacks OOWEE FEST. Attendees can also enjoy a celebrity fashion show (with contributors such as J Crew, Lululemon, Saks Fifth, Ralph Lauren, Failure Brand and Black Russian Label), curated content, live entertainment (such as Hip Hop Violinist Josh Vietti), a celebrity DJ, a gaming lounge; pop-up shops; celebrity meet-&-greets; a casino night; a Taste of Biltmore Foodie Experience (including Tocaya Modern Mexican Grill, Breakfast Club, Everything Legendary, etc.); VIP gifts and a charity raffle; red carpet photos; a Puff & Smoke lounge; The Biltmore Sipping Experience; luxury cars (Bentley, Rolls Royce, etc.); VIP valet parking; and a VIP Players/Media/Celebrity Lounge.
The Luxe Weekend experience presents a prime opportunity for brands to increase product awareness and loyalties, while donating to charities. There is still time for those who would like to become sponsors or vendors, or to join Brandon Howard, Alton Mason, Shaun Milli and other athletes, celebrities, entertainers, fashionistas, rainmakers, socialites, dignitaries, and influencers who will be at Biltmore Fashion Square on February 11-12. Detailed information on the SUPER LUXE ROOF TOP EXPERIENCE can be found at www.superluxeweekend.com. For specific questions, companies and individuals can contact: info@superluxeweekend.com. For media inquiries, contact media@denisemeridith.com.
