Popular international brand Puppyoo lands at CES 2023 with new products

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppyoo presented its innovative product line at this year's CES exhibition to wide acclaim and awards for performance. On this global stage, Puppyoo showcased its tradition of enriching the cleaning product ecosystem and developing the high-end cleaning product market.

The international CES (Consumer Electronics Show) was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States from January 5th to January 8th, 2023. This year's gathering of tech pioneers spotlighted 5G, health and wellness, smart home, product design and manufacturing, and other fields. The event was a visual display of the close integration of cutting-edge electronic technology and modern life. Puppyoo, a world-renowned household cleaning product brand, participated in CES for the first time, and its products were welcomed with extraordinary praise.

Puppyoo was founded in 1999 with a brand mission of "providing vacuum cleaners for families all over the world." To that end, Puppyoo has emphasized research and development, and innovation in the field of vacuum cleaners for 23 years. As of June 30th, 2022, Puppyoo vacuum cleaners have obtained 1,052 patents. Through this technology, Puppyoo has mastered the three core components of vacuum cleaners, including the motor, air duct filtration system, and automatic sensors. Its product development and technological innovation are at the highest level in the industry, measured by consumer feedback and strong sales across 86 countries.

At CES, Puppyoo launched its latest flagship product, the T22 Pro Rinse. Focusing on the user experience, this new model implements polymer lithium batteries to replace traditional cylindrical batteries. This upgrade dramatically improves battery density, capacity, and safety, thus solving the power problem of many other cordless vacuums that require long charge time for brief max mode usage. The T22 Pro Rinse's ultra-long battery life of 30 minutes in max mode and 130 minutes in eco mode won the favor of many users. And while the battery life surpasses expectations, the power performance is likewise rated excellent and the suction power is far more than previous Puppyoo devices. The T22 Pro Rinse uses an M70 motor, and the power of the whole machine measured as high as 770W; this is considered an elite level among all current vacuum cleaner classes, including corded vacuums. Additionally, its improved air duct system assists superior suction power, and the six-stage filtration technology makes for a cleaning efficiency of 99.996%. As a whole, Puppyoo provides professional results from a carefree and effortless housecleaning experience.

Observers cited that the T22 Pro Rinse stands out among competing vacuums thanks to Puppyoo's experience and history. The new product stands on the foundation of the previous T12 series, which also followed a lineage of upgrades and advancements. However, this is not to put the T12 series in the past, as it continues to perform in the global market, including the T12 Plus Rinse, a model centered on cleaning power, and the T12 Pure, which sought a perfect balance in design and affordability. Applying Puppyoo's key technologies and patents in the core field of vacuum cleaners, the legacy of its products is excellent cleaning in any scenario. And as generations of Puppyoo products debut, they are consistently the first choice for many consumers. Positive reviews rank Puppyoo firmly among the top cordless handheld vacuums and the upper echelon of all cleaning appliances around the world.

Puppyoo has always prioritized the importance of communities in expanding overseas markets as an extension of its philosophy of creating products to meet users' needs. Communication with individuals and integration with local culture has allowed Puppyoo to appreciate different regions' aesthetic preferences and day-to-day demands. This close, ongoing bond guides product optimization and evolution. According to feedback, users felt that respect for and from the brand weighed into their decision to choose Puppyoo. These reviewers also affirm Puppyoo's attention to user relationships and similarly agreed with comments such as: "very rich in functions," "cool appearance and design," and "fully meets our needs."

In the post-epidemic era, the market for household cleaning appliances grows as people's awareness of environmental protection and healthy living increases. Participation in the CES provides a broad platform for Puppyoo. Puppyoo dedicates itself to the new market opportunities resulting from the event as the company continues on the road to brand internationalization.

Puppyoo, a professional brand focusing on the field of vacuum cleaners, adheres to the concept of technology serving life and using innovative products to bring people a comfortable cleaning experience.

