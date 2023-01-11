Position Imaging Announces Global Service Provider Agreement With NCR For iPickup® Point Installations Across Europe and the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- STRATHAM, N.H., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in package logistics and advanced asset tracking, today announced it has signed a Multinational Service Provider Agreement with NCR EMEA (NCR) to become the company’s global installation, service and support partner for its iPickup® Point retail fulfillment platform. The agreement provides Position Imaging with a scalable multilanguage service and support foundation to handle installations efficiently, customer service, and technical support for its iPickup Point platform globally.



Under the terms of the Agreement, NCR will service Position Imaging’s deployments throughout the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, and Switzerland, with more international markets planned for 2023. NCR was selected for its deep retail expertise, global service, and support network as the largest self-checkout vendor in the world.

“Retailers are looking to utilize technology to modernize stores, expedite checkouts and personalize the shopping experience to allow customers to click and collect where and when they want,” said Sam Dicken, UK and Ireland Retail Industry Leader, NCR. “We partnered with Position Imaging because they provide cutting-edge solutions for retailers that solve major challenges in eCommerce fulfillment. NCR is proud to deploy Position Imaging’s retail product solutions.”

The iPickup Point platform is a secure package management system that uses AI-based computer vision technology to provide an efficient, self-service package Pick Up and Drop Off (PUDO) service to retail customers. Retailers are rapidly adopting the iPickup Point solution to automate retail fulfillment tasks, including click and collect, without needing bulky, inefficient lockers or additional staff.

“NCR brings a deep understanding of retail technologies and a global team that can meet our installation volumes and customer support needs,” said Ned Hill, CEO, Position Imaging. “We look forward to working with this incredible team as Position Imaging introduces this new eCommerce fulfillment solution to the world.”

About NCR

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting, and running technology platforms for self-directing banking, stores, and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH, in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a success in the residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve PUDO, BOPIS, BORIS, and eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

For more information, contact: