A New Publication on Marketing Consumer Products and Services That Align Businesses with ESG Investing via Public Health

A new peer-reviewed article describes innovative marketing and advertising tools for products and services associated with music, yoga, and outdoor activities.
...it is a win-win opportunity for companies such as Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Sony, Samsung, and others to increase public awareness on how music can improve mental health...”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For industry leaders, companies, and investors who search for ways to increase both value proposition of consumer goods and services, and the ESG (environment, social, and governance) scores, there is a new marketing strategy that can accomplish these two goals simultaneously. An article published in a peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Public Health describes novel marketing and advertising strategies to promote consumer products and services, while having a positive impact on the health and well-being of customers and the public health at large.
The article “Health Education via ‘Empowerment’ Digital Marketing of Consumer Products and Services: Promoting Therapeutic Benefits of Self-Care for Depression and Chronic Pain” was published on January 10th, 2023.
With 6 in 10 people in the United States living with chronic diseases, more people pay attention to their health, well-being, and lifestyle changes. How can companies take advantage of the rising health-focused interests of consumers while supporting public health and healthcare?
For example, what many industry leaders, investors, companies, and the public may not be aware of is research on how listening to MUSIC can reduce depressive symptoms and chronic pain. Accordingly, companies associated with music (Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Sony, Bose, Phillips, Samsung) can promote their services and products by sharing evidence-based information on how music can improve mood, depression, and pain relief.
The article describes health education as a marketing strategy that can expand the value proposition of music beyond “feel good” entertainment purposes. For musicians, singers, artists, composers, recording studios, streaming platforms, music product manufacturers, and marketing agencies, this strategy means that they can more directly impact health care outcomes, including disease prevention.
Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj, a senior author of the article and the founder of OMNI Self-care, LLC, elaborated on these real-life prospects: “Given the evidence-based health benefits of music, it is a win-win opportunity for companies such as Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Sony, Samsung, and others to increase public awareness on how music can improve mental health and therapies for neurological disorders”.
In addition to music, the article describes how “empowerment” marketing campaigns can be applied to other evidence-based self-care practices like outdoor activities or yoga practices, known to reduce depressive symptoms or chronic pain. In these cases, using health education as a marketing strategy applies to diverse outdoor gear and clothing companies (Patagonia, Cotopaxi, REI, The North Face, L.L. Bean, Mountain Hardware, and alike), as well as yoga and fitness clothing brands, (Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Under Armor, Nike, Adidas, alike).
Dr. Bulaj suggests that marketing of healthy lifestyles and therapeutic self-care (listening to music, practicing yoga, experiencing nature, etc.) is a way to connect for-profit businesses with public health. “Creating associations between health-related benefits of these activities with products (outdoor and yoga apparel, audio equipment) and services (music streaming services, music mobile apps, eco-tourism, yoga studios) that support them expand their value proposition, thus incentivizing profit-driven companies to engage in public health campaigns” (excerpt from the article’s abstract). This is further supported by studies showing a positive return on investment (ROI) and cost-to-benefit ratio (CBR) for health promotion (median ROI 2.2, median CBR 14.4).
OMNI Self-care previously presented parallel opportunities to improve public health by creating therapeutic home environments for people living with depression, chronic pain, and migraines. This collaborative project with Dayhouse Studio, a biophilic interior design company, is described in a peer-reviewed article “Healthy Dwelling”.
OMNI Self-care is a health promotion and consulting company that creates evidence-based content for marketing the health benefits of self-care. The company provides evidence-based creative solutions for businesses and investors that value sustainable, health-focused growth and living.
For more information about the article, please refer to the open-access journal Frontiers in Public Health: Huntsman JL and Bulaj G (2023) “Health Education via ‘Empowerment’ Digital Marketing of Consumer Products and Services: Promoting Therapeutic Benefits of Self-Care for Depression and Chronic Pain” Front Public Health 10:949518 (doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2022.949518). Link to the article: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2022.949518/full
