Oasys Launches Ecosystem Fund to Drive Mass Adoption of Blockchain Gaming

Promising early-stage gaming projects will also receive advisory support from leading gaming VC Galaxy Interactive

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, has announced the launch of the Oasys Ecosystem Fund, a pioneering initiative that aims to enable new entrants to the burgeoning blockchain gaming space to better serve the market and drive mass adoption. As the blockchain gaming industry continues to experience rapid growth, Oasys will look to incubate and invest in a range of gaming projects that are built on or synergistic with its network.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/150971_85d5bd7cf48d7b93_001full.jpg

The Oasys Ecosystem Fund will prioritise early-stage projects that are focused on building out the ecosystem, including gaming decentralised applications, infrastructure, liquidity venues, and studios. It will invest in a variety of digital assets, including but not limited to equity, debt, and token instruments. Oasys has a grant programme that provides OAS tokens to projects that meet certain criteria, but these tokens are typically only used for marketing purposes. The Fund will provide financial support and drive the operation and growth of emerging projects.

To accelerate time to market and reduce costs, the start-ups that receive funding through the Oasys Ecosystem Fund will not only receive capital, but will also have access to the knowledge network and expertise of the Oasys team, as well as Oasys' partner network, including internationally renowned gaming investor Galaxy Interactive.

Galaxy Interactive participated in Oasys' strategic funding round that was completed last month, alongside South Korean gaming giant Nexon, the company behind the wildly popular gaming franchise MapleStory.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: "We've seen the staggering growth and resilience of the blockchain gaming industry over the past year, but we also recognise that recent developments in the adjacent crypto space have inevitably created uncertainty. With the launch of our Ecosystem Fund, we want to offer the best emerging projects the opportunity to continue building and scaling. We remain steadfast in our vision to bring blockchain gaming to the masses."

Following the launch of the Ecosystem Fund, Oasys will explore setting up a second fund.

Oasys has garnered support from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft, Netmarble, WeMade, Com2uS and Yield Guild Games. With such strong institutional backing, Oasys remains laser-focused on expanding its ecosystem and is committed to shaping the next generation of gaming in a Web3 world.

Important Notice

This press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute or serve as an offer to purchase or sell securities to any person in any jurisdiction.

Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

More information on Oasys is available at:

ebsite: https://www.oasys.games/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vanessa Low

oasys@wachsman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150971