Celebrity Hairstylist and Hopeful Romantic Shereese Slate Shares Unique Romantic Ideas in 5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge

Author and experienced professional in beauty and romance, Shereese Slate, announces the release of "5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge," a new book where she offers more than 40 ideas to help couples spark up their relationship

Shereese Slate has again brought her experience and expertise in the field of romance to bear with the release of her second book on romantic ideas titled 5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge. The book, which is currently available on Amazon, contains simple to-implement yet practical tips to keep the spark alive in relationships.

“I am a lover of love. So this is my second book on romantic ideas. The goal is to keep love and romance in the air in the relationship of a couple, ultimately keeping them filled with joy.” - Shereese Slate. “It has over 40 romantic ideas that I challenge you to do to create a loving moment for that special someone in your life for under $5. Being romantic doesn't have to be expensive, just thoughtful. I show people how to express themselves in a creative way to their loved ones and ultimately help to spark ideas of their own.”

The increasing rate of separations and divorces across the globe has become a source of concern for relationship experts and romantics. However, many of the available so-called relationship guides are often abstract and have seemingly unrelatable content. Consequently, Shereese Slate aims to change this narrative with her second romantic book titled 5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge.

Shereese Slate simplifies the process of reigniting the spark in relationships, providing unique, effective romantic ideas that do not require couples – married or dating, to break the bank. The book's release is particularly timely, as Valentine’s Day and the love season beckon.

5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge is available in Paperback and e-books on Amazon and other book retailer stores.

To learn more about 5 Dollar 5 Day Love Challenge and other bodies of work from Shereese Slate, visit - https://shereeseslate.com/. Check out her social media pages where she wholeheartedly promotes beauty and romance via Instagram and Facebook.

About Shereese Slate

Shereese Slate is a celebrity hairstylist and makeup expert who has worked in TV and Film all across the country. As a matter of fact, she has just completed her work on Yellowstone and 1923, a Yellowstone spin-off in Montana. CSI Las Vegas is also one of her most recently concluded gigs. She is also an author and lover of love who enjoys sharing easy ways of making others look and feel special. The Detroit native has worked in the field of beauty and romance for over 30 years, traveling the world to educate audiences on the importance of beauty and romance.

