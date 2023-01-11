The Mortgage Calculator Launches Pricer for Investors to Price DSCR Loans Themselves!

Investors can now price their own loan scenarios in real time with the DSCR loan calculator from trusted lender, The Mortgage Calculator. Not only can investors price loans on The Mortgage Calculator website, they can also tune in to a live YouTube stream every morning to see real live rates for investor loans as well as Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans.

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a trusted mortgage lender, The Mortgage Calculator understands the importance of finding the right financing options for investment properties. To address this need, the company has developed a comprehensive mortgage calculator specifically tailored to investors seeking DSCR loans. The Mortgage Calculator makes it easy for investors to calculate the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for their investment property, as well as estimate monthly mortgage payments and see how much they can borrow. By simply entering the investment property's income, expenses, and loan details, users can get a clear picture of their DSCR and financing options.

In addition to these features, The Mortgage Calculator also allows users to compare different loan scenarios side-by-side, enabling them to make informed decisions about which option is best for them. With its easy-to-use interface and straightforward results, The Mortgage Calculator provides investors with all the information they need to secure the right DSCR loan for their investment property. A DSCR loan is a type of financing that requires the property to have a certain debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The DSCR is calculated by dividing the net operating income of the property by the total debt service (i.e., the mortgage payments). A DSCR of 1.0 or higher indicates that the property generates sufficient income to cover its debt payments. Since the loan is based on the DSCR of the property, a DSCR loan does not require income verification or employment verification from the borrower.

For investors, DSCR loans can be a great financing option because they ensure that the property will generate enough income to cover the mortgage payments. This can provide peace of mind and help investors feel more confident in their investment. The Mortgage Calculator invites investors to try out its comprehensive mortgage calculator as a reliable resource for securing a DSCR loan. The tool makes it easy to calculate DSCR and explore financing options. By using The Mortgage Calculator, investors can take the first step towards securing the right financing for their investment property. Investors can price their own loans out with real rates in real time here: https://themortgagecalculator.com/Pricer

The Mortgage Calculator executive team actually goes over live rates for DSCR loans every morning! You can tune in to the Daily Mortgage Rates Live presentation every weekday at 11am eastern time on the Company's YouTube channel.

