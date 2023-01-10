Marat Khusnullin meets with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar to discuss joint infrastructure construction projects

RUSSIA, January 10 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin had a meeting on 10 January in Moscow with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.

Mr Khusnullin began his opening remarks by saying that the two countries made substantial progress in 2022 in developing the transport network which links them. “In December 2022, the corresponding ministries signed a joint action plan setting forth the initiatives the two sides undertake to carry out on their sides of the border. In addition, we approved a five-year plan on road construction, and it is essential that it is in sync with projects the Republic of Kazakhstan intends to carry out within its road network. Today, I suggest that we discuss the status of these initiatives listed in the plan and outline further steps for developing international routes,” Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

In his remarks, Mr Sklyar talked about the two countries building on their track record of constructive cooperation, and went on to emphasise Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to joint infrastructure construction projects.

The two officials discussed cargo shipments between their countries, with Mr Khusnullin making a point about the need to promote rail and road connectivity, and reaffirming Russia’s commitment to building the Meridian motorway.

The meeting’s agenda also included housing construction, expanding checkpoints, and reducing administrative barriers in construction.