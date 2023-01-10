Denis Manturov meets with Roman Sklyar

RUSSIA, January 10 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov had a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. They discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.

The sides focused on the ongoing implementation of key industrial cooperation projects in such areas as the automotive industry, metallurgy, the chemical industry, construction materials and others.

They also discussed organisational issues related to holding the Innoprom Kazakhstan International Industrial Fair in the autumn of 2023 in Astana.