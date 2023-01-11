Submit Release
Statement From Senator Tartaglione Regarding Consolidating Constitutional Amendments

Senator Christine Tartaglione

Harrisburg, PAJanuary 10, 2023 – Democratic Whip, Senator Christine M. Tartaglione released the following statement regarding the consolidation of the statute of limitations constitutional amendment into a package with Voter ID and Regulatory Review constitutional amendments.

“Victims of sexual abuse don’t deserve to have their fate toyed with by politicians in Harrisburg,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The language of this constitutional amendment has passed this chamber three times now, but suddenly the majority party has decided playing politics with the rights of abuse victims is more important than providing a window to allow accountability. I cannot condemn these games strongly enough. This constitutional amendment should be run alone.

