Traffic Advisory for January 13-16, 2023

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Downtown

Project 351, Faneuil Hall – Saturday, January 14, 2023

Project 351 is a program where volunteers participate in youth service activities, to inspire, challenge, and motivate the next generation of leaders and make a significant impact on the community while joining thousands of citizens across the nation in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Project 351 will be bussing participants from every city and town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to Faneuil Hall. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets: