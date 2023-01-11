Challenges of 2022 only strengthened Ministry of Foreign Affairs

VIETNAM, January 11 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has become more united and stronger despite the challenges faced in 2022, resolving problems involving borders, democracy, human rights and religious affairs.

These were officials' comments at the conference titled "Reviewing foreign affairs in 2022, directions and missions for 2023", organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

In his speech at the conference, Bùi Thanh Sơn, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: "In 2022, the world faced many unprecedented challenges, which proved to be more difficult than in the past."

"In Việt Nam, an unprecedented event also happened in our ministry, which emotionally affected many generations of officials", Sơn added, referencing the recent repatriation flight scandals.

The head of the ministry also noted that in 2022, MOFA closely collaborated with other authorities in fields such as defence and security, as well as local organisations to quickly solve problems involving border, democracy, human rights and religious affairs while continuing to encourage talks on issues relating to sea and land border that adhere to international law and Việt Nam's interests.

Many programs and solutions to help localities and businesses in Việt Nam enter the international market were also initiated by MOFA, with the motto "the people, localities and businesses at the heart of the service" in mind.

These programs helped economic diplomacy to contribute greatly to stabilising the macro economy, boosting the economy's recovery, drawing investments and expanding the import/export turnover to a record US$700 billion.

In multilateral affairs, the ministry actively and responsibly contributed to the common global effort in many multilateral forums such as the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC, and Mekong Delta Region. In 2022, Việt Nam was honoured to be voted as member of many international organisations, with a highlight being a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the term of 2023-2025.

Despite challenges, the ministry ensured a favourable diplomatic environment, contributing to a peaceful and stable Việt Nam. Seventy foreign activities by key leaders reflected a vibrant picture on the diplomatic fronts, helping to enhance political trust, and expanding and deepening relations with many international partners.

The image of the country, people, culture and development of Việt Nam continued to be widely promoted worldwide, and many more Vietnamese heritages were recognised internationally.

Programmes to connect and take care of Vietnamese abroad had been actively and effectively implemented. The MOFA had safely evacuated thousands of citizens and expatriates in Ukraine and protected citizens, fishermen, and fishing boats working at sea.

As well as achievements made, Sơn also noted shortcomings of the ministry, which mostly came from a subjective standpoint.

Addressing the conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said "Diplomatic officials need to be politically strong and professionally excellent." "Officials must always put national interests at the top," he said.

After reviewing the diplomatic works in 2022, three key missions for the MOFA were emphasised by Sơn in 2023.

Firstly, preserving and promoting Việt Nam's "bamboo diplomacy", despite the challenges. Diplomats must be calm and wise to handle international relationships based on independence and self-reliance and ensure Việt Nam's best interest while respecting international law. Diplomatic strategies should be flexible and innovative, adapting to new situations and turning threats into opportunities.

Secondly, strengthening research, forecast and advice in foreign affairs, proper assessment of the situation, to consistently maintain the initiative in the face of the fast and complicated developments of the situation.

Finally, paying attention to building and rectifying the Party comprehensively in terms of politics, ideology, morality, organisation and staff in the diplomatic service, strictly maintaining discipline and strengthening inspection and supervision. — VNS