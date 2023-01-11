UNDP pledges to support Việt Nam in green energy transition

VIETNAM, January 11 - HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stands ready to support the Vietnamese Government in the detailed formulation, and implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) resource mobilisation plan in 2023, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Ramla Al Khalidi has affirmed.

“This includes our proven technical assistance services to the Governments in green transition/NAMA projects, which can help Việt Nam identify cost-effective de-risking public instruments to promote and scale up private sector investments in the JETP resource mobilisation plan,” Khalidi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.

According to the UNDP Resident Representative, the UNDP is initiating assessments on the impact of phasing-out coal power and energy transition in Việt Nam and defining what these processes would specifically mean for the country.

As Việt Nam will embark on a greener and more resilient path in the next three-five years, including the JETP, the country needs to accelerate preparations for a package of public instruments to de-risk investments in renewable energies and design a just and feasible process to phase out coals in both state-owned enterprises and foreign-invested coal power plants, she suggested.

The Country Programme Document sets out the areas of cooperation between the UNDP and the Vietnamese Government until 2026.

UNDP Vietnam is supporting the Government in the areas of poverty reduction, human development, increasing citizens’ participation and human rights, increasing transparency and accountability, effectively scaling up climate change mitigation and adaptation, disaster risk management, promoting circular economy and the sustainable deployment of clean and renewable energy with a just process, and the sustainable management of natural resources.

Institutionally, the UNDP has contributed various aspects to strengthen Việt Nam’s readiness for climate change governance, institutional capacities, and regulatory frameworks to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) processes.

“This includes our recent contribution to support the key enhancement of Việt Nam’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and the recent National Climate Change Strategy (NCCS) until 2050 to realise the net-zero ambition,” she said.

In the coming years, she said the UNDP would focus on support for enhancing the transparency framework for NDC implementation in line with Article 15 of the Paris Agreement and comprehensive policy reform in alignment with net zero 2050 and global goals for adaptation with a just process, including preparedness for climate change legislation and empowerment of youth and women in all climate decision-making process.

Financially, the UNDP is initiating work to support Việt Nam to introduce needed financial instruments, such as carbon tax and carbon market readiness for emission trading systems, while designing relevant incentives, including innovative green finance and insurance schemes to leverage domestic and international investments in climate actions, according to Khalidi.

The UNDP works directly with local communities and provinces to strategically channel finance into payments for ecosystem services, nature-based tourism, and private contributions to nature-positive solutions.

In terms of technical assistance, Khalidi said the UNDP was introducing more innovative and integrated solutions to accelerate the implementation of prioritised measures in Vietnam NDC and NCCS.

These included partnering with municipal and provincial authorities to promote the green transportation transition or green agriculture supply chain toward low carbon and resilient systems.

She said that the UNDP deployed extensive work to promote a circular economy, such as supporting policy formulation, training businesses and the private sector, developing community-based models to tackle waste management, and sourcing innovative solutions for marine plastic pollution.

Khalidi noted that achieving a just energy transition would require an unprecedented investment effort, obliging everyone – government, business, community and households – to realign priorities and make personal sacrifices. — VNS